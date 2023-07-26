Oxmo Puccino & Yaron Herman – Festival 1001 Notes Patinoire Olympique Limoges, 26 juillet 2023, Limoges.

Limoges,Haute-Vienne

Jazz – Piano – Rapp

Oxmo Puccino est rappeur et poète franco-malien.

Inspiré entre autres par Marcel Proust et Victor Hugo, il collabore avec plusieurs artistes de la scène musicale française, notamment Gaël Faye et Matthieu Chedid.

Yaron Herman est pianiste et compositeur de jazz franco-israélien, il revient à Limoges où il avait enregistré ses premiers albums au sein du label Laborie Jazz.

Sur scène, ce duo crée un univers unique, où se rencontrent le hip-hop, le jazz et la musique africaine. Poétique et enivrant, ce mélange d’influences est un véritable voyage à travers les genres, à la fois musical et littéraire..

Patinoire Olympique

Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Oxmo Puccino is a French-Malian rapper and poet.

Inspired by Marcel Proust and Victor Hugo, among others, he has collaborated with many artists on the French music scene, including Gaël Faye and Matthieu Chedid.

Yaron Herman is a Franco-Israeli jazz pianist and composer who returns to Limoges, where he recorded his first albums for the Laborie Jazz label.

On stage, this duo creates a unique universe where hip-hop, jazz and African music meet. Poetic and intoxicating, this blend of influences is a veritable voyage through genres, both musical and literary.

Oxmo Puccino es un rapero y poeta franco-maliense.

Inspirado por Marcel Proust y Victor Hugo, entre otros, ha colaborado con varios artistas de la escena musical francesa, como Gaël Faye y Matthieu Chedid.

Yaron Herman es un pianista y compositor de jazz franco-israelí que regresa a Limoges, donde grabó sus primeros discos para el sello Laborie Jazz.

Sobre el escenario, este dúo crea un universo único en el que confluyen el hip-hop, el jazz y la música africana. Poética y embriagadora, esta mezcla de influencias es un verdadero viaje a través de los géneros, tanto musicales como literarios.

Oxmo Puccino ist ein französisch-malaysischer Rapper und Dichter.

Er wurde u. a. von Marcel Proust und Victor Hugo inspiriert und arbeitet mit mehreren Künstlern der französischen Musikszene zusammen, u. a. mit Gael Faye und Matthieu Chedid.

Yaron Herman ist ein französisch-israelischer Jazzpianist und Komponist. Er kehrt nach Limoges zurück, wo er seine ersten Alben für das Label Laborie Jazz aufgenommen hatte.

Auf der Bühne schafft dieses Duo ein einzigartiges Universum, in dem Hip-Hop, Jazz und afrikanische Musik aufeinandertreffen. Diese poetische und berauschende Mischung aus Einflüssen ist eine wahre Reise durch die Genres, sowohl musikalisch als auch literarisch.

