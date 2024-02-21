MANU PAYET PASINO GRAND Aix En Provence, 21 février 2024, Aix En Provence.

Prévu le 22/11/23, reporté le 21/02/24 20h30, les billets restent valables, remboursement jusqu’au 22/02/24MANU PAYETNOUVEAU SPECTACLEAvec Canal , Le Parisien et KonbiniEt si on reprenait là où on l’avait quitté ? Au petit matin, ivre, endormi sur le canapé avec le chien…3 ans après son dernier spectacle, Emmanuel, Manu Payet revient, papa et boomer, sans tabac et sans gluten vous raconter sa suite, Emmanuel 2.

Tarif : 39.00 – 45.00 euros.

Début : 2024-02-21 à 20:30

PASINO GRAND 21 avenue de l’Europe 13090 Aix En Provence 13