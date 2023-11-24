Lancement des illuminations parvis de l’église Cernay, 24 novembre 2023, Cernay.

Cernay,Haut-Rhin

RDV autour d’un vin chaud ou d’un chocolat chaud offert par la FAC pour le lancement des illuminations de Cernay et la période des fêtes..

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-24 . EUR.

parvis de l’église

Cernay 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Come and enjoy a mulled wine or hot chocolate offered by the FAC to launch the illuminations of Cernay and the holiday season.

Venga a disfrutar de un vino caliente o de un chocolate caliente ofrecido por la FAC para inaugurar las iluminaciones de Cernay y la temporada festiva.

RDV bei einem Glühwein oder einer heißen Schokolade, die von der FAC angeboten werden, zum Start der Beleuchtung von Cernay und der Weihnachtszeit.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay