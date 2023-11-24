Lancement des illuminations parvis de l’église Cernay
Lancement des illuminations parvis de l’église Cernay, 24 novembre 2023, Cernay.
Cernay,Haut-Rhin
RDV autour d’un vin chaud ou d’un chocolat chaud offert par la FAC pour le lancement des illuminations de Cernay et la période des fêtes..
2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-24 . EUR.
parvis de l’église
Cernay 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Come and enjoy a mulled wine or hot chocolate offered by the FAC to launch the illuminations of Cernay and the holiday season.
Venga a disfrutar de un vino caliente o de un chocolate caliente ofrecido por la FAC para inaugurar las iluminaciones de Cernay y la temporada festiva.
RDV bei einem Glühwein oder einer heißen Schokolade, die von der FAC angeboten werden, zum Start der Beleuchtung von Cernay und der Weihnachtszeit.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay