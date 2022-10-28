Party Ludo : Happy Halloween, 28 octobre 2022, .

Party Ludo : Happy Halloween
2022-10-28 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2022-10-28 00:00:00 00:00:00

  Party Ludo ouverte à tous. Happy Halloween !
Entrée gratuite. Les mineurs doivent être accompagnés d’un adulte.

