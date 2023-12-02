JOURNÉES SPÉCIALES TÉLÉTHON – ALIGNAN-DU-VENT Partout dans la ville Alignan-du-Vent, 2 décembre 2023, Alignan-du-Vent.

Alignan-du-Vent,Hérault

A l’occasion du Téléthon, la ville organise différentes animations réparties sur plusieurs jours. Au programme : tombola, vente de gâteaux, pétanque, atelier réflexologie …

Participation au chapeau sauf pour l’atelier réflexologie..

Partout dans la ville

Alignan-du-Vent 34290 Hérault Occitanie



To mark the Telethon, the town is organizing a number of events over several days. On the program: tombola, cake sale, pétanque, reflexology workshop…

Participation by the hat except for the reflexology workshop.

Con motivo del Teletón, la ciudad organiza una serie de actos durante varios días. En el programa: tómbola, venta de pasteles, petanca, taller de reflexología, etc.

Me quito el sombrero, salvo por el taller de reflexología.

Anlässlich des Telethon organisiert die Stadt verschiedene Animationen, die über mehrere Tage verteilt sind. Auf dem Programm stehen: Tombola, Kuchenverkauf, Boulespiel, Reflexzonenmassage-Workshop …

Teilnahme mit Hut, außer für den Reflexologie-Workshop.

