PARTIR EN LIVRE en COEUR HAUTE LANDE Labrit, 13 juillet 2021-13 juillet 2021, Labrit.

PARTIR EN LIVRE en COEUR HAUTE LANDE 2021-07-13 – 2021-07-13
Labrit Landes Labrit

  Rendez vous à Labrit pour un après midi en famille ou entre amis…

Au programme :

De 14h à 18h : Atelier Land’Art avec la plasticienne Stivell Pérot, un coin lecture et lectures d’albums.

15H00: spectacle « Mademoiselle Papillon » compagnie A Deux Pas D’Ici

