PARTIR EN LIVRE en COEUR HAUTE LANDE Labrit Labrit
PARTIR EN LIVRE en COEUR HAUTE LANDE Labrit, 13 juillet 2021-13 juillet 2021, Labrit.
PARTIR EN LIVRE en COEUR HAUTE LANDE 2021-07-13 – 2021-07-13
Labrit Landes Labrit
Rendez vous à Labrit pour un après midi en famille ou entre amis…
Au programme :
De 14h à 18h : Atelier Land’Art avec la plasticienne Stivell Pérot, un coin lecture et lectures d’albums.
15H00: spectacle « Mademoiselle Papillon » compagnie A Deux Pas D’Ici
Rendez vous à Labrit pour un après midi en famille ou entre amis…
Au programme :
De 14h à 18h : Atelier Land’Art avec la plasticienne Stivell Pérot, un coin lecture et lectures d’albums.
15H00: spectacle « Mademoiselle Papillon » compagnie A Deux Pas D’Ici
Rendez vous à Labrit pour un après midi en famille ou entre amis…
Au programme :
De 14h à 18h : Atelier Land’Art avec la plasticienne Stivell Pérot, un coin lecture et lectures d’albums.
15H00: spectacle « Mademoiselle Papillon » compagnie A Deux Pas D’Ici
dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-30 par