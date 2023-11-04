La bête 1 rue de La Vau Saint Jacques, 4 novembre 2023, Parthenay.

Spectacle de clôture de l’exposition « Inspirations animales »

Interprétation violonistico-verbeuse de l’histoire de la Bête du Gévaudan d’après le récit et les peintures de l’artiste Cévenol Gérard Lattier.

Quelque part dans les forêts du centre de la France, au milieu du XVIIIe siècle, une suite d’attaques mortelles accable les paysans : c’est la panique en Gévaudan, la trouillasse sur la montagne !

Cette bête qui échappe aux armées du Roi, qui est-elle ? Un monstre fantastique, un chien dressé, un complot des uns et des autres ?

Pour tenter d’y voir plus clair, deux colporteurs d’aujourd’hui, armés de leurs instruments à cordes, de leur bagou et d’une série de peintures édifiantes, livrent leur version des faits. Dans leurs bagages, ils charrient aussi des musiques répétées, déformées, réinterprétées, aux côtés des mots, des émotions et du verbe qui fut au commencement..

1 rue de La Vau Saint Jacques Maison des Cultures de Pays

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Closing show of the exhibition « Animal Inspirations

Violinistic and verbose interpretation of the story of the Beast of Gévaudan according to the story and the paintings of the Cévenol artist Gérard Lattier.

Somewhere in the forests of central France, in the middle of the 18th century, a series of deadly attacks overwhelms the peasants: it’s panic in Gévaudan, the trouble on the mountain!

Who is this beast that escapes the King’s armies? A fantastic monster, a trained dog, a plot by some and others?

In an attempt to find out, two modern-day peddlers, armed with their stringed instruments, their glibness and a series of edifying paintings, give their version of the facts. In their luggage, they also carry repeated, distorted and reinterpreted music, along with words, emotions and the verb that was in the beginning.

Clausura de la exposición « Inspiraciones animales

Interpretación violinística y verborreica de la historia de la Bestia de Gévaudan, basada en el relato y las pinturas del artista cévenol Gérard Lattier.

En algún lugar de los bosques del centro de Francia, a mediados del siglo XVIII, una serie de ataques mortales abruma a los campesinos: ¡es el pánico en Gévaudan, los problemas en la montaña!

¿Quién es esta bestia que escapa de los ejércitos del Rey? ¿Un monstruo fantástico, un perro amaestrado, un complot de unos y otros?

Para intentar averiguarlo, dos vendedores ambulantes de hoy en día, armados con sus instrumentos de cuerda, su labia y una serie de cuadros edificantes, dan su versión de los hechos. En su equipaje, también llevan música repetida, distorsionada y reinterpretada, junto con las palabras, las emociones y el verbo que estaba en el principio.

Abschlussaufführung der Ausstellung « Animal Inspirations » (Tierische Inspirationen)

Violinistisch-verbale Interpretation der Geschichte der Bestie von Gévaudan nach der Erzählung und den Gemälden des Künstlers Gérard Lattier aus der Cevennen-Region.

Irgendwo in den Wäldern Zentralfrankreichs, Mitte des 18. Jahrhunderts, werden die Bauern von einer Reihe tödlicher Angriffe heimgesucht: Panik in Gévaudan, Angst auf dem Berg!

Wer ist diese Bestie, die den Armeen des Königs entkommt? Ein fantastisches Monster, ein dressierter Hund, eine Verschwörung der einen oder der anderen?

Um das zu klären, erzählen zwei moderne Hausierer mit ihren Saiteninstrumenten, ihrem Schnabel und einer Reihe von erbaulichen Gemälden ihre Version der Ereignisse. In ihrem Gepäck haben sie auch wiederholte, verzerrte und neu interpretierte Musik, neben Worten, Emotionen und dem Wort, das am Anfang stand.

