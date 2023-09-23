MERLOT / RADIO CITIUS ALTIUS FORTIUS – Festival Qui Sème Le Son #5 Festival Qui Sème Le Son #5 22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye, 23 septembre 2023, Parthenay.

Merlot est de retour à Parthenay, labellisée “Terre de Jeux 2024” et se met au sport pour nous offrir un show Citius, Altius, Fortius (Plus vite, plus haut, plus fort), devise des Jeux olympiques !

Un hymne au courage et à l’endurance, au dépassement de soi et à la sagesse ! Un hommage aux valeurs olympiques en musique et acrobaties !

Quatre artistes se passent le relais entre chansons, sketchs et cascades. À travers une succession de portraits d’athlètes emblématiques, ils revisiteront les grandes disciplines sportives de manière décalée, informative et drôle.

Spectacle familial, à partir de 4 ans

Plus d’informations et billetterie sur sallediffart.com.

2023-09-23 à ; fin : 2023-09-23 . .

22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Palais des Congrès

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Merlot is back in Parthenay, labeled « Land of the Games 2024? » and gets into sports to offer us a show Citius, Altius, Fortius (Faster, higher, stronger), motto of the Olympic Games!

A hymn to courage and endurance, to surpassing oneself and to wisdom! A tribute to the Olympic values in music and acrobatics!

Four artists pass the baton between songs, sketches and stunts. Through a succession of portraits of emblematic athletes, they will revisit the great sporting disciplines in an offbeat, informative and funny way.

Family show, from 4 years old

More information and tickets on sallediffart.com

Merlot vuelve a Parthenay, etiquetada como « Tierra de los Juegos de 2024 », y se pone manos a la obra con el deporte para ofrecernos un espectáculo titulado Citius, Altius, Fortius (Más rápido, más alto, más fuerte), ¡el lema de los Juegos Olímpicos!

Un himno al valor y a la resistencia, a la superación y a la sabiduría Un homenaje a los valores olímpicos en música y acrobacia

Cuatro artistas se pasan el testigo entre canciones, sketches y acrobacias. A través de una sucesión de retratos de atletas emblemáticos, revisitarán las grandes disciplinas deportivas de forma desenfadada, divulgativa y divertida.

Espectáculo familiar, a partir de 4 años

Más información y entradas en sallediffart.com

Merlot ist zurück in Parthenay, dem Land der Olympischen Spiele 2024, und hat sich dem Sport verschrieben, um uns eine Show mit dem olympischen Motto Citius, Altius, Fortius (Schneller, höher, stärker) zu bieten

Eine Hymne an Mut und Ausdauer, an Selbstüberwindung und Weisheit! Eine Hommage an die olympischen Werte mit Musik und Akrobatik!

Vier Künstler geben den Staffelstab zwischen Liedern, Sketchen und Stunts weiter. In einer Reihe von Porträts emblematischer Athleten beleuchten sie die großen Sportarten auf schräge, informative und witzige Weise.

Familienvorstellung, ab 4 Jahren

Weitere Informationen und Kartenvorverkauf unter sallediffart.com

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par CC Parthenay Gâtine