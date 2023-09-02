A l’asso ! 2023 Place du Drapeau, 2 septembre 2023, Parthenay.

C’est l’événement de la rentrée. « A l’Asso ! », organisé par la Ville de Parthenay. L’occasion de découvrir, place du Drapeau, toutes les activités proposées par les associations et acteurs culturels et sportifs parthenaisiens.

Le programme détaillé sera mis en ligne à la fin du mois d’août 2023.

2023-09-02 à ; fin : 2023-09-02 18:00:00. .

Place du Drapeau

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



It is the event of the new year. the event is called « A l’Asso! » and is organized by the City of Parthenay. The occasion to discover, on the Place du Drapeau, all the activities proposed by the associations and the cultural and sports actors of Parthenay.

The detailed program will be online at the end of August 2023

Es el acontecimiento del nuevo curso escolar. se llama « ¡A l’Asso! » y está organizado por el Ayuntamiento de Parthenay. Es una oportunidad para descubrir, en la Place du Drapeau, todas las actividades propuestas por las asociaciones y los agentes culturales y deportivos de Parthenay.

El programa detallado estará disponible en línea a finales de agosto de 2023

Es ist das Ereignis des Herbstes. « A l’Asso! », das von der Stadt Parthenay organisiert wird. Die Gelegenheit, auf dem Place du Drapeau alle Aktivitäten zu entdecken, die von den Vereinen, Kultur- und Sportakteuren Parthenays angeboten werden.

Das detaillierte Programm wird Ende August 2023 online gestellt

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par CC Parthenay Gâtine