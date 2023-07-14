Vol en montgolfières au dessus de Parthenay-Gatine Parthenay
Catégories d’Évènement:
Vol en montgolfières au dessus de Parthenay-Gatine Parthenay, 14 juillet 2023, Parthenay.
Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres
Vol en montgolfières au dessus de Parthenay-Gatine.
2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 . .
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Hot-air balloon flight over Parthenay-Gatineau
Vuelo en globo sobre Parthenay-Gatine
Flug im Heißluftballon über Parthenay-Gatine
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par CC Parthenay Gâtine