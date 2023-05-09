Exposition des productions des enfants du projet Georges 6 Place Georges Picard, 9 mai 2023, Parthenay.

Liés au projet « L’histoire de Georges » avec Claire Le Michel et l’association Agathe Cordona Un soir ailleurs..

2023-05-09 à ; fin : 2023-05-27 . EUR.

6 Place Georges Picard Médiathèque de Parthenay

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Linked to the project » L?histoire de Georges » with Claire Le Michel and the association Agathe Cordona Un soir ailleurs.

Vinculado al proyecto « L’histoire de Georges » con Claire Le Michel y la asociación Agathe Cordona Un soir ailleurs.

Verbunden mit dem Projekt « L’histoire de Georges » mit Claire Le Michel und dem Verein Agathe Cordona Un soir ailleurs.

