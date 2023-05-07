mar 25 avril 2023
Atelier Fauconnerie avec le hiboutier de Harry Potter 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Parthenay

Catégories d’Évènement:
69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques La Gargante Parthenay 2023-05-07

Atelier Fauconnerie avec le hiboutier de Harry Potter 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques, 7 mai 2023, Parthenay.

Ne ratez pas ce moment rare et magique, qui vous procurera des souvenirs inoubliables.

Rencontre avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter !

Un atelier fauconnerie hors du commun : présentation, sensibilisation, démonstration, initiation, manipulation…
Gratuit pour les moins de 4 ans.
Attention : places très limitées.
Réservation à La Gargante..
2023-05-07 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 18:00:00. .
69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques La Gargante
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Don’t miss this rare and magical moment, which will give you unforgettable memories.

Meeting with Alexandre Thevenin, Harry Potter’s owl maker!

An extraordinary falconry workshop: presentation, awareness, demonstration, initiation, handling?
Free for children under 4 years old.
Attention: very limited places.
Reservation at La Gargante.

No se pierda este raro y mágico momento, que le proporcionará recuerdos inolvidables.

Conozca a Alexandre Thevenin, el creador de búhos de Harry Potter

Un taller de cetrería extraordinario: presentación, sensibilización, demostración, iniciación, manejo..
Gratuito para menores de 4 años.
Atención: plazas muy limitadas.
Reserva en La Gargante.

Lassen Sie sich diesen seltenen und magischen Moment nicht entgehen, der Ihnen unvergessliche Erinnerungen bescheren wird.

Treffen Sie Alexandre Thevenin, den Eulenmann von Harry Potter!

Ein außergewöhnlicher Falknerei-Workshop: Präsentation, Sensibilisierung, Demonstration, Einführung, Handhabung?
Kostenlos für Kinder unter 4 Jahren.
Achtung: Sehr begrenzte Plätze.
Reservierung bei La Gargante.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

Détails

Date:
7 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques
Adresse
69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques La Gargante
Ville
Parthenay
Departement
Deux-Sèvres
Lieu Ville
