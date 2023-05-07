Atelier Fauconnerie avec le hiboutier de Harry Potter 69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques, 7 mai 2023, Parthenay.

Ne ratez pas ce moment rare et magique, qui vous procurera des souvenirs inoubliables.

Rencontre avec Alexandre Thevenin, le hiboutier de Harry Potter !

Un atelier fauconnerie hors du commun : présentation, sensibilisation, démonstration, initiation, manipulation…

Gratuit pour les moins de 4 ans.

Attention : places très limitées.

Réservation à La Gargante..

69 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques La Gargante

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Don’t miss this rare and magical moment, which will give you unforgettable memories.

Meeting with Alexandre Thevenin, Harry Potter’s owl maker!

An extraordinary falconry workshop: presentation, awareness, demonstration, initiation, handling?

Free for children under 4 years old.

Attention: very limited places.

Reservation at La Gargante.

No se pierda este raro y mágico momento, que le proporcionará recuerdos inolvidables.

Conozca a Alexandre Thevenin, el creador de búhos de Harry Potter

Un taller de cetrería extraordinario: presentación, sensibilización, demostración, iniciación, manejo..

Gratuito para menores de 4 años.

Atención: plazas muy limitadas.

Reserva en La Gargante.

Lassen Sie sich diesen seltenen und magischen Moment nicht entgehen, der Ihnen unvergessliche Erinnerungen bescheren wird.

Treffen Sie Alexandre Thevenin, den Eulenmann von Harry Potter!

Ein außergewöhnlicher Falknerei-Workshop: Präsentation, Sensibilisierung, Demonstration, Einführung, Handhabung?

Kostenlos für Kinder unter 4 Jahren.

Achtung: Sehr begrenzte Plätze.

Reservierung bei La Gargante.

