En mai, joue au tennis comme il te plait ! Rue du Porteau Rouge, 1 mai 2023, Parthenay.

Dans le cadre du dispositif « Terre de Jeux 2024 », la ville de Parthenay et le Tennis Squash Parthenaisien rendent accessibles, gratuitement, deux terrains extérieurs tout le mois de mai. Alors, à vos raquettes !.

2023-05-01 à ; fin : 2023-05-31 . .

Rue du Porteau Rouge Tennis Squash Parthenaisien

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Within the framework of the device « Land of Games 2024 », the city of Parthenay and the Tennis Squash Parthenaisien make accessible, free of charge, two outdoor courts all May. So, grab your rackets!

En el marco de « Terre de Jeux 2024 », la ciudad de Parthenay y el Tennis Squash Parthenaisien ponen a su disposición gratuitamente dos pistas al aire libre durante todo el mes de mayo. Así que, ¡a coger las raquetas!

Im Rahmen der Maßnahme « Terre de Jeux 2024 » machen die Stadt Parthenay und der Tennis Squash Parthenaisien zwei Außenplätze den ganzen Monat Mai über kostenlos zugänglich. Also, ran an die Schläger!

