Découverte du FabLab et création de « zones » pour un jeu de société 5 Rue Jean Mace, 19 avril 2023, Parthenay.

Venez découvrir le FabLab de Parthenay-Gâtine en participant à un projet de création autour du jeu de société « ProjectZ »!

La médiathèque de Parthenay, imprimée en 3D et transformée en « City Hall », dans le cadre de ce projet mené au FabLab.

Ensemble, nous utiliserons les ressources et machines à notre disposition au FabLab (imprimante 3D, découpe laser, etc.) pour créer quatre maquettes dans l’univers du jeu ProjectZ, qui met en scène une apocalypse zombie !

Ateliers limités à six personnes, à partir de 12 ans, sur inscription auprès du FabLab..

2023-04-19 à ; fin : 2023-04-19 17:00:00. .

5 Rue Jean Mace ESPACE ARMAND JUBIEN ET FABLAB

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover the FabLab of Parthenay-Gâtine by participating in a creation project around the board game « ProjectZ »!

The media library of Parthenay, printed in 3D and transformed into a « City Hall », within the framework of this project carried out in the FabLab.

Together, we will use the resources and machines at our disposal at the FabLab (3D printer, laser cutter, etc.) to create four models in the universe of the game ProjectZ, which features a zombie apocalypse!

Workshops limited to six people, from 12 years old, on registration at the FabLab.

Venga a descubrir el FabLab de Parthenay-Gâtine participando en un proyecto de creación en torno al juego de mesa « ProjectZ »

La mediateca de Parthenay, impresa en 3D y transformada en « Ayuntamiento », en el marco de este proyecto realizado en el FabLab.

Juntos, utilizaremos los recursos y las máquinas de que disponemos en el FabLab (impresora 3D, cortadora láser, etc.) para crear cuatro maquetas en el universo del juego ProjectZ, ¡que presenta un apocalipsis zombi!

Talleres limitados a seis personas, a partir de 12 años, previa inscripción en el FabLab.

Entdecken Sie das FabLab von Parthenay-Gâtine und nehmen Sie an einem kreativen Projekt rund um das Brettspiel « ProjectZ » teil!

Die Mediathek von Parthenay, die im Rahmen dieses Projekts im FabLab in 3D gedruckt und in eine « City Hall » verwandelt wurde.

Gemeinsam nutzen wir die Ressourcen und Maschinen, die uns im FabLab zur Verfügung stehen (3D-Drucker, Laserschneider usw.), um vier Modelle in der Welt des Spiels ProjectZ zu erstellen, in dem es um eine Zombie-Apokalypse geht!

Workshops auf sechs Personen beschränkt, ab 12 Jahren, Anmeldung im FabLab erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par CC Parthenay Gâtine