Aquabike, aquafit-tonic et aqua boxing à GâtinéO Boulevard Georges Clémenceau, 11 avril 2023, Parthenay.

GâtinéO

Aquabike :

Mardi 11 avril, de 19h45 à 20h30

Jeudi 13 avril, de 19h45 à 20h30

Mardi 18 avril, de 19h45 à 20h30

Jeudi 20 avril, de 19h45 à 20h30

Aqua fit-tonic :

Mercredi 19 avril de 11h à 11h40

Aqua boxing:

Jeudi 12 avril, de 18h45 à 19h30

Séances en groupe, animées par un maître-nageur

Places limitées

Sur réservation.

Boulevard Georges Clémenceau CENTRE AQUATIQUE GÂTINÉO

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



GâtinéO

Aquabike:

Tuesday, April 11, 7:45 to 8:30 p.m

Thursday, April 13, from 7:45 to 8:30 pm

Tuesday, April 18, from 7:45 to 8:30 pm

Thursday, April 20, from 7:45 to 8:30 pm

Aqua fit-tonic:

Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m

Aqua boxing:

Thursday, April 12, from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

Group sessions, led by a lifeguard

Limited seating

By reservation only

GâtinéO

Aquabike :

Martes 11 de abril, de 19.45 h a 20.30 h

Jueves 13 de abril, de 19.45 h a 20.30 h

Martes 18 de abril, de 19.45 h a 20.30 h

Jueves 20 de abril, de 19.45 h a 20.30 h

Aqua fit-tonic :

Miércoles 19 de abril, de 11.00 h a 11.40 h

Aqua boxing:

Jueves 12 de abril, de 18.45 h a 19.30 h

Sesiones en grupo, dirigidas por un socorrista

Plazas limitadas

Previa reserva

VerwöhntO

Aquabike :

Dienstag, 11. April, 19.45 bis 20.30 Uhr

Donnerstag, 13. April, von 19.45 bis 20.30 Uhr

Dienstag, 18. April, von 19.45 bis 20.30 Uhr

Donnerstag, 20. April, von 19.45 bis 20.30 Uhr

Aqua fit-tonic :

Mittwoch, 19. April, 11:00 bis 11:40 Uhr

Aqua-Boxen:

Donnerstag, 12. April, 18:45-19:30 Uhr

Gruppenunterricht, geleitet von einem Bademeister

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen

Auf Vorbestellung

Mise à jour le 2023-04-04 par CC Parthenay Gâtine