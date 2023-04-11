Aquabike, aquafit-tonic et aqua boxing à GâtinéO Boulevard Georges Clémenceau, 11 avril 2023, Parthenay.
GâtinéO
Aquabike :
Mardi 11 avril, de 19h45 à 20h30
Jeudi 13 avril, de 19h45 à 20h30
Mardi 18 avril, de 19h45 à 20h30
Jeudi 20 avril, de 19h45 à 20h30
Aqua fit-tonic :
Mercredi 19 avril de 11h à 11h40
Aqua boxing:
Jeudi 12 avril, de 18h45 à 19h30
Séances en groupe, animées par un maître-nageur
Places limitées
Sur réservation.
Boulevard Georges Clémenceau CENTRE AQUATIQUE GÂTINÉO
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
GâtinéO
Aquabike:
Tuesday, April 11, 7:45 to 8:30 p.m
Thursday, April 13, from 7:45 to 8:30 pm
Tuesday, April 18, from 7:45 to 8:30 pm
Thursday, April 20, from 7:45 to 8:30 pm
Aqua fit-tonic:
Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m
Aqua boxing:
Thursday, April 12, from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m
Group sessions, led by a lifeguard
Limited seating
By reservation only
GâtinéO
Aquabike :
Martes 11 de abril, de 19.45 h a 20.30 h
Jueves 13 de abril, de 19.45 h a 20.30 h
Martes 18 de abril, de 19.45 h a 20.30 h
Jueves 20 de abril, de 19.45 h a 20.30 h
Aqua fit-tonic :
Miércoles 19 de abril, de 11.00 h a 11.40 h
Aqua boxing:
Jueves 12 de abril, de 18.45 h a 19.30 h
Sesiones en grupo, dirigidas por un socorrista
Plazas limitadas
Previa reserva
VerwöhntO
Aquabike :
Dienstag, 11. April, 19.45 bis 20.30 Uhr
Donnerstag, 13. April, von 19.45 bis 20.30 Uhr
Dienstag, 18. April, von 19.45 bis 20.30 Uhr
Donnerstag, 20. April, von 19.45 bis 20.30 Uhr
Aqua fit-tonic :
Mittwoch, 19. April, 11:00 bis 11:40 Uhr
Aqua-Boxen:
Donnerstag, 12. April, 18:45-19:30 Uhr
Gruppenunterricht, geleitet von einem Bademeister
Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen
Auf Vorbestellung
Mise à jour le 2023-04-04 par CC Parthenay Gâtine