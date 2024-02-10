Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Expo vente Playmobil Palais des Congrès Parthenay

Catégories d’Évènement:
Expo vente Playmobil

Expo vente Playmobil Palais des Congrès Parthenay, samedi 10 février 2024.

Expo vente Playmobil Palais des Congrès Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-10 10:00:00
fin : 2024-02-11

Exposition de collections privées.
Exposition de collections privées.

.
Palais des Congrès 22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine parthnplay@gmail.com

L’événement Expo vente Playmobil Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2024-01-18 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

Détails

Date :
10 février 2024
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
79200
Lieu
Palais des Congrès
Adresse
22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye
Ville
Parthenay
Departement
Deux-Sèvres
Lieu Ville
22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Parthenay
Latitude
46.648894
Longitude
-0.2472314
latitude longitude
46.648894;-0.2472314

