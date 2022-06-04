Parks, gardens and promenades of the Kirchberg-Plateau Parcs du Kirchberg,Arrêt Tram “Coque”,Av. John F-Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg, 4 juin 2022, Luxembourg.

Parks, gardens and promenades of the Kirchberg-Plateau

du samedi 4 juin au dimanche 5 juin à Parcs du Kirchberg, Arrêt Tram “Coque”, Av. John F-Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg

Urban landscape and artistic renewal of the Kirchberg Plateau Discover the Kirchberg’s parks and green spaces by bicycle, guided by Tilman Latz from the german landscape architectural office Latz + Partner. Since the Kirchberg Fund adopted a new approach to urban planning during the 1990s, the internationally renowned bureau Latz+Partner has been a partner to the Fund. The aim was to transform a town of the sixties, built in accordance with the principles of functionalism and primarily the requirements of the car and dominated by non- intersecting oversized traffic systems, into a viable city of high identity, with the functions of living, of working , education and leisure mixed thoroughly. Characteristic town quarters are structured by the green model of the inner city, with avenues, squares, gardens and parks along the old Roman road, once running in a straight line from east to west. The spatial reorganization requires urban density in consideration of ecological objectives, above all a deliberate use of resources with the least possible sealing of surfaces and a specific rainwater management.

0 €

Discover the Kirchberg’s parks and green spaces by bicycle, guided by Tilman Latz from the german landscape architectural office Latz + Partner.

Parcs du Kirchberg,Arrêt Tram “Coque”,Av. John F-Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg L-1855 Luxembourg Luxembourg Kirchberg Canton Luxembourg



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-06-04T15:00:00 2022-06-04T18:00:00;2022-06-05T10:00:00 2022-06-05T13:00:00