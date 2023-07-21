VILLENEUVETTE, MANUFACTURE ROYALE, UNE HISTOIRE D’EAU parking Villeneuvette, 21 juillet 2023, Villeneuvette.

Villeneuvette,Hérault

L’eau: nous allons suivre son cours, son parcours, rendre hommage au génie humain en matière de développement, à travers les tièdes senteurs de chênes verts et de romarin, nous écouterons couler l’histoire de la Dourbie. Sur inscription.

2023-07-21 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-21 11:30:00. EUR.

parking

Villeneuvette 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Water: we’ll follow its course, pay tribute to the human genius of development, through the warm scents of holm oak and rosemary, and listen to the story of the Dourbie. On request

El agua: seguiremos su curso, rendiremos homenaje al genio humano del desarrollo, a través de los cálidos aromas de la encina y el romero, y escucharemos la historia de la Dourbie. Inscripción obligatoria

Wasser: Wir werden seinem Lauf und seiner Entwicklung folgen, das menschliche Entwicklungsgenie würdigen und durch den warmen Duft von Steineichen und Rosmarin die Geschichte der Dourbie fließen hören. Auf Anmeldung

Mise à jour le 2023-06-22 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS