ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ EN FÊTE Parking salle Maurice Schoenacker Le Thillot, 1 juillet 2023, Le Thillot.

Le Thillot,Vosges

Stands et animations sur les thématiques des abeilles, papillons, oiseaux…Retrouvez les intervenants des réunions et sorties publiques des ABC. Mini-sorties papillons à 10h, 11h et 12h. Mini-sorties oiseaux à 10h30, 11h30 et 12h30. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-01 09:00:00 fin : 2023-07-01 13:00:00. 0 EUR.

Parking salle Maurice Schoenacker

Le Thillot 88160 Vosges Grand Est



Stands and activities on the themes of bees, butterflies, birds…Meet the speakers from the ABC meetings and public outings. Mini butterfly outings at 10am, 11am and 12pm. Mini-bird outings at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm

Stands y actividades sobre los temas de las abejas, las mariposas, los pájaros, etc. Conozca a los ponentes de las reuniones del ABC y de las salidas públicas. Pequeñas salidas con mariposas a las 10.00, 11.00 y 12.00 h. Pequeñas salidas con aves a las 10.30, 11.30 y 12.30 h

Stände und Animationen zu den Themen Bienen, Schmetterlinge, Vögel… Treffen Sie die Redner der öffentlichen Treffen und Ausflüge der ABCs wieder. Mini-Exkursionen Schmetterlinge um 10 Uhr, 11 Uhr und 12 Uhr. Vogelstimmen-Minitouren um 10:30, 11:30 und 12:30 Uhr

