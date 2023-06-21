VERNON (27) – Sortie Ornitho Parking rue Maurice Pinard Vernon Vernon
14h30-16h30
RDV au parking rue Maurice Pinard
Photo : P.Bernardin
Parking rue Maurice Pinard rue Maurice Pinard 27200 Vernon Vernon 27200 Eure Normandie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « reserve.grandenoe@gmail.com »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T16:30:00+02:00
Vernon Eure