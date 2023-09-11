Randonnée pédestre Parking place Duhamel Coutances, 11 septembre 2023, Coutances.

Coutances,Manche

Randonnée pédestre. Distance d’environ 8 à 10 km..

2023-09-11 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-11 . .

Parking place Duhamel Place Duhamel

Coutances 50200 Manche Normandie



Walking tour. Distance of about 8 to 10 km.

Recorrido a pie. Aproximadamente de 8 a 10 km.

Wanderung zu Fuß. Entfernung ca. 8-10 km.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche