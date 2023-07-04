- Cet évènement est passé
Randonnée pédestre accompagnée Parking Moulin de Piot Chéniers
Randonnée pédestre accompagnée Parking Moulin de Piot Chéniers, 4 juillet 2023, Chéniers.
Chéniers,Creuse
Randonnée pédestre accompagnée circuit entre 8 et 10 kms, randonnée familiale ouverte à tous. Gratuit.
RDV au parking du Moulin de Piot. Prévoir une bouteille d’eau et des chaussures de marche.
Rens : 06 77 45 17 40 ou 05 55 81 21 51..
2023-07-04 fin : 2023-07-04 21:00:00. EUR.
Parking Moulin de Piot
Chéniers 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Accompanied hike circuit between 8 and 10 kms, family hike open to all. Free admission.
RDV at the Moulin de Piot parking lot. Bring a bottle of water and walking shoes.
Information : 06 77 45 17 40 or 05 55 81 21 51.
Paseo acompañado, circuito entre 8 y 10 km, paseo familiar abierto a todos. Entrada gratuita.
Punto de encuentro en el aparcamiento del Moulin de Piot. Llevar una botella de agua y calzado para caminar.
Información: 06 77 45 17 40 o 05 55 81 21 51.
Begleitete Wanderung Rundweg zwischen 8 und 10 kms, Familienwanderung für alle offen. Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.
RDV am Parkplatz der Moulin de Piot. Bringen Sie eine Flasche Wasser und Wanderschuhe mit.
Auskunft: 06 77 45 17 40 oder 05 55 81 21 51.
Mise à jour le 2023-02-22 par OT Pays Dunois