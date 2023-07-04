Randonnée pédestre accompagnée Parking Moulin de Piot Chéniers, 4 juillet 2023, Chéniers.

Chéniers,Creuse

Randonnée pédestre accompagnée circuit entre 8 et 10 kms, randonnée familiale ouverte à tous. Gratuit.

RDV au parking du Moulin de Piot. Prévoir une bouteille d’eau et des chaussures de marche.

Rens : 06 77 45 17 40 ou 05 55 81 21 51..

2023-07-04 fin : 2023-07-04 21:00:00. EUR.

Parking Moulin de Piot

Chéniers 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Accompanied hike circuit between 8 and 10 kms, family hike open to all. Free admission.

RDV at the Moulin de Piot parking lot. Bring a bottle of water and walking shoes.

Information : 06 77 45 17 40 or 05 55 81 21 51.

Paseo acompañado, circuito entre 8 y 10 km, paseo familiar abierto a todos. Entrada gratuita.

Punto de encuentro en el aparcamiento del Moulin de Piot. Llevar una botella de agua y calzado para caminar.

Información: 06 77 45 17 40 o 05 55 81 21 51.

Begleitete Wanderung Rundweg zwischen 8 und 10 kms, Familienwanderung für alle offen. Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

RDV am Parkplatz der Moulin de Piot. Bringen Sie eine Flasche Wasser und Wanderschuhe mit.

Auskunft: 06 77 45 17 40 oder 05 55 81 21 51.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-22 par OT Pays Dunois