Forêt de montagne, avec un agent de l’ONF, un mycologue Robert Cazenave et une conteuse, Sonia Henno Parking Masousa, 19 juillet 2023, Lescun.

Lescun,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

A l’abri de la hêtraie-sapinière, se cache un monde merveilleux d’êtres vivants en interactions. Ces relations peuvent se modifier au gré du temps qui passe, ou au gré des perturbations causées par l’intervention humaine. Partons découvrir les habitants de cette forêt, les relations qui les lient ainsi que l’impact de l’activité humaine. Une conteuse, un forestier et un mycologue vous accompagneront et vous guideront durant cette randonnée. En cas de pluie importante, nous nous replierons à l’abri pour une aventure centrée sur la Forêt et le règne des Fungi.

Dénivelé : 400m

Sur inscriptions.

2023-07-19 à ; fin : 2023-07-19 15:00:00. EUR.

Parking Masousa

Lescun 64490 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In the shelter of the beech-fir forest, a wonderful world of living beings in interaction is hidden. These relationships can change with the passing of time, or with the disturbances caused by human intervention. Let’s discover the inhabitants of this forest, the relationships that bind them and the impact of human activity. A storyteller, a forester and a mycologist will accompany and guide you during this hike. In case of heavy rain, we will retreat to the shelter for an adventure centered on the Forest and the Fungi kingdom.

Difference in altitude : 400m

On registration

Al abrigo del hayedo-abetal se esconde un maravilloso mundo de seres vivos en interacción. Estas relaciones pueden cambiar con el paso del tiempo o con las perturbaciones causadas por la intervención humana. Descubramos a los habitantes de este bosque, las relaciones que los unen y el impacto de la actividad humana. Un cuentacuentos, un guarda forestal y un micólogo le acompañarán y guiarán durante este paseo. En caso de lluvia intensa, nos retiraremos al refugio para vivir una aventura centrada en el Bosque y los Hongos.

Desnivel: 400m

Inscripción previa

Im Schutz des Buchen- und Tannenwaldes verbirgt sich eine wunderbare Welt von Lebewesen, die miteinander in Wechselwirkung stehen. Diese Beziehungen können sich im Laufe der Zeit oder durch menschliche Eingriffe verändern. Entdecken wir die Bewohner dieses Waldes, ihre Beziehungen untereinander und die Auswirkungen menschlicher Aktivitäten. Eine Märchenerzählerin, ein Förster und ein Mykologe werden Sie auf dieser Wanderung begleiten und führen. Bei starkem Regen ziehen wir uns in einen Unterstand zurück und erleben ein Abenteuer rund um den Wald und das Reich der Fungi.

Höhenunterschied: 400m

Auf Anmeldungen

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn