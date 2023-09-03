VIDE GRENIERS CSE CORA parking Hypermarché Cora Sarrebourg, 3 septembre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

Le CSE de Cora Sarrebourg organise un vide grenier/brocante sur le parking de l’hypermarché. Une restauration et une buvette sont prévues sur place, tout au long de la journée. Inscriptions pour les exposants par téléphone.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-09-03 08:00:00 fin : 2023-09-03 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

parking Hypermarché Cora

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



The CSE of Cora Sarrebourg organizes a garage sale/brocante on the parking lot of the hypermarket. A restaurant and a refreshment bar will be available all day long. Registration for exhibitors by phone.

El Cora Sarrebourg CSE organiza una venta/brocante de garaje en el aparcamiento del hipermercado. Habrá servicio de catering y refrescos in situ durante todo el día. Inscripción de expositores por teléfono.

Der CSE von Cora Sarrebourg organisiert einen Flohmarkt/Brocante auf dem Parkplatz des Hypermarkts. Den ganzen Tag über werden vor Ort Speisen und Getränke angeboten. Anmeldungen für Aussteller per Telefon.

