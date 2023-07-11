Joanda en Concert Parking Gorges La Cesse, Minerve (34) Joanda en Concert Parking Gorges La Cesse, Minerve (34), 11 juillet 2023, . Joanda en Concert Mardi 11 juillet, 20h30 Parking Gorges La Cesse, Minerve (34) Gratis Concert « 1000 ANS » de Joanda et ses musiciens. Des chansons qui font vibrer le Sud, sublimées par 1000 ans de terre occitane. Un concert d’une énergie solaire pour 1h30 de pur bonheur. https://www.instagram.com/joandaoc source : événement Joanda en Concert publié sur AgendaTrad Parking Gorges La Cesse, Minerve (34) Minerve

Parking Gorges La Cesse, Minerve (34)
Adresse: Parking Gorges La Cesse, 34210 Minerve, France

