Joanda en Concert Parking Gorges La Cesse, Minerve (34)
Joanda en Concert Parking Gorges La Cesse, Minerve (34), 11 juillet 2023, .
Joanda en Concert Mardi 11 juillet, 20h30 Parking Gorges La Cesse, Minerve (34) Gratis
Concert « 1000 ANS » de Joanda et ses musiciens.
Des chansons qui font vibrer le Sud, sublimées par 1000 ans de terre occitane.
Un concert d’une énergie solaire pour 1h30 de pur bonheur.
https://www.instagram.com/joandaoc
source : événement Joanda en Concert publié sur AgendaTrad
Parking Gorges La Cesse, Minerve (34) Minerve
Parking Gorges La Cesse, 34210 Minerve, France [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@joandaoc) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/347608290_197073113248008_2196210454632550295_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=jjjXhacQl9wAX-0UzD2&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBtpVD5IOQ4Nd-MhJJN1j52sxbFEv7GVQS0LJE5XSS_2g&oe=64C3B306 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/joandaoc/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/joandaoc »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/43694 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-11T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-12T00:30:00+02:00
2023-07-11T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-12T00:30:00+02:00
stage basque