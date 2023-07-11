Promenade méditative et yoga à Saint-Géry Parking du village Saint Géry-Vers, 11 juillet 2023, Saint Géry-Vers.

Saint Géry-Vers,Lot

Alice Boffet appelée aussi « La Chouette au sol » et moi-même vous accompagnerons en pleine nature dans des promenades méditatives originales.

L’aérienne, en nocturne, nous fera prendre de la hauteur au sens propre comme au figuré. Elle nous emmènera en haut de Saint-Géry où nous longerons prairies et falaises et emprunterons petits et grands chemins.

La minérale, en matinée, nous conduira entre forêts et dolmens, chaos rocheux et petites prairies, pour un ressourcement total dans un lieu préservé.

Pranayamas (exercices de respiration), asanas (postures), dhyana (méditation), chant, lecture… ponctueront ces balades qui se proposent d’être une parenthèse ressourçante et un temps de svādhyāya (en sanskrit : s’approcher de soi-même, s’étudier) c’est-à-dire d’introspection, d’observation de soi depuis la peau jusqu’au noyau… Enfin, de rencontre avec l’autre et la nature !

Pour garder une certaine forme d’intimité, nous limitons à 12 participants et un minimum de 6 personnes est requis.

Ces balades sont accessibles, elles font autour de 3 kilomètres. Prévoir tout de même de bonnes chaussures de marche, de l’eau, un anti-moustiques, une serviette légère ou une fouta facile à transporter pour s’asseoir confortablement et un pique-nique tiré du sac. Le point de rendez-vous sera donné lors de l’inscription ainsi que d’autres précisions complémentaires. Bon à savoir : les herbes hautes et les insectes pourront, à certains moments, être nos amis.

Sur inscription..

2023-07-11 19:00:00 fin : 2023-07-11 22:00:00. 29 EUR.

Parking du village

Saint Géry-Vers 46330 Lot Occitanie



Alice Boffet, also known as « La Chouette au sol » (the owl on the ground) and I will accompany you on original meditative walks in the heart of nature.

The aerial walk, by night, will take us to new heights, both literally and figuratively. It will take us to the top of Saint-Géry, where we’ll skirt meadows and cliffs, and take small and large paths.

In the morning, the mineral route takes us through forests and dolmens, rocky chaos and small meadows, for total rejuvenation in an unspoilt setting.

Pranayamas (breathing exercises), asanas (postures), dhyana (meditation), singing, reading… will punctuate these walks, which are intended to be a rejuvenating interlude and a time for sv?dhy?ya (Sanskrit: to approach oneself, to study oneself), i.e. introspection, observation of oneself from the skin to the core… And finally, a meeting with others and with nature!

To maintain a certain degree of intimacy, we limit the number of participants to 12, and a minimum of 6 is required.

These walks are accessible, around 3 kilometers in length. You’ll need good walking shoes, water, mosquito repellent, a light towel or easy-to-carry fouta to sit comfortably, and a packed lunch. The meeting point and further details will be given on registration. Good to know: tall grass and insects can, at times, be our friends.

Registration required.

Alice Boffet, también conocida como « La Chouette au sol » (La lechuza en el suelo) y yo le acompañaremos en originales paseos meditativos en plena naturaleza.

El paseo aéreo nocturno nos llevará a nuevas alturas, tanto en sentido literal como figurado. Nos llevará a la cima de Saint-Géry, donde recorreremos prados y acantilados y tomaremos pequeños y grandes senderos.

Por la mañana, la ruta mineral nos llevará por bosques y dólmenes, caos rocoso y pequeños prados, para un rejuvenecimiento total en un entorno virgen.

Pranayamas (ejercicios respiratorios), asanas (posturas), dhyana (meditación), canto, lectura… jalonarán estos paseos, que pretenden ser un paréntesis rejuvenecedor y un momento de sv?dhy?ya (en sánscrito: acercarse a uno mismo, estudiarse), es decir, de introspección, de observación de uno mismo desde la piel hasta el fondo… Y por último, ¡un encuentro con los demás y con la naturaleza!

Para mantener un cierto grado de intimidad, limitamos el número de participantes a 12, y se requiere un mínimo de 6.

Estos paseos son accesibles y de unos 3 kilómetros de longitud. Pero no olvide un buen calzado para caminar, agua, repelente de mosquitos, una toalla ligera o una fouta fácil de transportar para sentarse cómodamente, y un almuerzo para llevar. El punto de encuentro se indicará en el momento de la inscripción, junto con más detalles. Conviene saber que la hierba alta y los insectos pueden ser nuestros amigos a veces.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Alice Boffet, auch « Die Eule am Boden » genannt, und ich werden Sie in der freien Natur auf originellen meditativen Spaziergängen begleiten.

Die nächtliche Luftwanderung wird uns im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes hoch hinaus bringen. Er führt uns auf den Gipfel von Saint-Géry, wo wir an Wiesen und Klippen entlang wandern und kleine und große Wege nehmen.

Die mineralische Route am Morgen führt uns durch Wälder und Dolmen, Felsen und kleine Wiesen.

Pranayamas (Atemübungen), Asanas (Körperhaltungen), Dhyana (Meditation), Singen, Lesen… werden diese Spaziergänge untermalen, die eine erholsame Auszeit und eine Zeit der Sv?dhy?ya (Sanskrit: sich selbst nähern, sich selbst studieren) sein sollen, d. h. der Introspektion, der Beobachtung des Selbst von der Haut bis zum Kern…. Und schließlich die Begegnung mit anderen Menschen und der Natur!

Um eine gewisse Form der Intimität zu wahren, begrenzen wir die Teilnehmerzahl auf 12 und eine Mindestteilnehmerzahl von 6 Personen ist erforderlich.

Diese Wanderungen sind zugänglich, sie sind etwa 3 km lang. Sie sollten jedoch gute Wanderschuhe, Wasser, ein Mückenschutzmittel, ein leichtes Handtuch oder eine leicht zu transportierende Fouta zum bequemen Sitzen und ein Picknick aus dem Rucksack mitbringen. Der Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung bekannt gegeben, ebenso wie weitere ergänzende Details. Gut zu wissen: Das hohe Gras und die Insekten können zu bestimmten Zeiten unsere Freunde sein.

Nach Anmeldung.

