NETTOYONS LA NATURE (parking de la poste) Bruyères, 23 septembre 2023, Bruyères.

Bruyères,Vosges

Le Conseil Des Jeunes vous invite à Bruyères le samedi 23 septembre à 14h derrière la mairie afin de participer au Nettoyons la Nature ! Le matériel est fourni et offert.

Il s’en suivra une réception dans le grand salon de la mairie afin de vous féliciter pour votre participation. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-23 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 16:00:00. 0 EUR.

(parking de la poste) 7 Rue Général de Gaulle

Bruyères 88600 Vosges Grand Est



The Conseil Des Jeunes invites you to Bruyères on Saturday September 23 at 2pm behind the town hall to take part in the Clean Up Nature event! Equipment provided and free of charge.

A reception will follow in the town hall to congratulate you on your participation

El Consejo de la Juventud te invita a Bruyères el sábado 23 de septiembre a las 14.00 h, detrás del ayuntamiento, para participar en la campaña « Limpiemos la naturaleza » El material será gratuito.

A continuación, habrá una recepción en el ayuntamiento para felicitarte por tu participación

Der Jugendrat lädt Sie am Samstag, den 23. September um 14 Uhr hinter dem Rathaus in Bruyères ein, um an der Aktion « Nettoyons la Nature » teilzunehmen! Das Material wird gestellt und angeboten.

Anschließend gibt es einen Empfang im großen Salon des Rathauses, um Ihnen für Ihre Teilnahme zu gratulieren

