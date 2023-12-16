MARCHE NORDIQUE – PAR SAKADO PARKING DE L EGLISE Neufchâtel-Hardelot
Catégories d’Évènement:
MARCHE NORDIQUE – PAR SAKADO PARKING DE L EGLISE Neufchâtel-Hardelot, 16 décembre 2023, Neufchâtel-Hardelot.
Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2023-12-16
fin : 2023-12-16
.
Marche nordique organisée par SAKADO
Rendez vous à 9h30
Parking de l’Eglise
2 € non licenciés
Contact : 06.80.12.06.44.
.
PARKING DE L EGLISE
Neufchâtel-Hardelot 62152 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France
Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Pas-de-Calais Tourisme