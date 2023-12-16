MARCHE NORDIQUE – PAR SAKADO PARKING DE L EGLISE Neufchâtel-Hardelot Catégories d’Évènement: Neufchâtel-Hardelot

16 décembre 2023, Neufchâtel-Hardelot. Pas-de-Calais

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2023-12-16

fin : 2023-12-16 . Marche nordique organisée par SAKADO

Rendez vous à 9h30

Parking de l’Eglise

2 € non licenciés

Contact : 06.80.12.06.44. .

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28

