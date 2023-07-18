Balade Paysagère en Canoé sur la Garonne parking de co-voiturage Port-Sainte-Marie, 18 juillet 2023, Port-Sainte-Marie.

Port-Sainte-Marie,Lot-et-Garonne

Pour découvrir les cours d’eau du territoire, leur patrimoine naturel et historique, des balades paysagères (gratuites) sont organisées cet été par l’office de tourisme du Confluent et des Coteaux de Prayssas.

En compagnie de Morgane, partez pour une rando canoé sur la Garonne, le Lot ou le Canal de Garonne.

18/07/2023 Départ de Lapouleille, arrivée à Port Sainte Marie. Rendez-vous : parking de Co-voiturage de Port Sainte Marie.

Places limitées, réservation obligatoire auprès de l’Office de Tourisme d’Aiguillon..

parking de co-voiturage

This summer, the Confluent and Coteaux de Prayssas tourist office is organizing free landscape walks to discover the region’s waterways and their natural and historical heritage.

Join Morgane for a canoe trip on the Garonne, the Lot or the Canal de Garonne.

18/07/2023 Departure from Lapouleille, arrival at Port Sainte Marie. Meeting point: Port Sainte Marie parking lot.

Limited places, booking essential at the Aiguillon Tourist Office.

Este verano, la Oficina de Turismo del Confluente y Coteaux de Prayssas organiza una serie de paseos paisajísticos gratuitos para descubrir los cursos de agua de la región y su patrimonio natural e histórico.

Acompañe a Morgane en un paseo en canoa por el Garona, el Lot o el Canal de Garona.

18/07/2023 Salida de Lapouleille, llegada a Port Sainte Marie. Punto de encuentro: aparcamiento de Port Sainte Marie.

Plazas limitadas, imprescindible reservar en la Oficina de Turismo de Aiguillon.

Um die Wasserläufe der Gegend, ihr natürliches und historisches Erbe zu entdecken, werden diesen Sommer vom Fremdenverkehrsamt Confluent et des Coteaux de Prayssas (kostenlos) Landschaftswanderungen organisiert.

In Begleitung von Morgane können Sie zu einer Kanutour auf der Garonne, dem Lot oder dem Canal de Garonne aufbrechen.

18/07/2023 Abfahrt in Lapouleille, Ankunft in Port Sainte Marie. Treffpunkt: Parkplatz für Fahrgemeinschaften in Port Sainte Marie.

Begrenzte Plätze, Reservierung beim Office de Tourisme d’Aiguillon erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT du Confluent et des Coteaux de Prayssas