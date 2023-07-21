RANDONNÉE FLO’RANDO Parking de Chatemale Florac Trois Rivières, 21 juillet 2023, Florac Trois Rivières.

Florac Trois Rivières,Lozère

Volpilloux, La Mercoire – 9,5km.

L’association Flo’Rando organise des sorties randonnée chaque mardi et vendredi et propose de vous emmener avec eux pour vous faire découvrir les paysages exceptionnels de notre territoire.

Rendez-vous au parking ….

Parking de Chatemale

Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie



Volpilloux, La Mercoire – 9.5km.

The Flo’Rando association organizes hiking outings every Tuesday and Friday and offers to take you with them to discover the exceptional landscapes of our region.

Meet at the parking lot …

Volpilloux, La Mercoire – 9,5 km.

La asociación Flo’Rando organiza salidas de senderismo todos los martes y viernes y le propone acompañarle a descubrir los excepcionales paisajes de nuestra región.

Cita en el aparcamiento …

Volpilloux, La Mercoire – 9,5km.

Der Verein Flo’Rando organisiert jeden Dienstag und Freitag Wanderausflüge und bietet an, Sie mitzunehmen, damit Sie die außergewöhnlichen Landschaften unserer Gegend entdecken können.

Treffpunkt ist der Parkplatz …

