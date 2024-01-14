Séance Fit Run Parking couvert du Super U Saint-Pol-de-Léon
Séance Fit Run Parking couvert du Super U Saint-Pol-de-Léon, dimanche 14 janvier 2024.
Saint-Pol-de-Léon Finistère
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-14 14:00:00
fin : 2024-01-14 16:30:00
Organisé par Aimer la Vie « Le Club » de Marie Vivet.
14h : Inscriptions
14h30 : Séance Fit Run, Tombola + smoothie offert
15h30 : Dégustation encas malin
16h30 : Information nutritionnelle
Parking couvert du Super U Place de l’Évêché
Saint-Pol-de-Léon 29250 Finistère Bretagne
