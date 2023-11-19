Master-class de danses norvégiennes parking centre commercial Auchan, Brétigny-sur-Orge (91), 19 novembre 2023, .

Master-class de danses norvégiennes Dimanche 19 novembre, 09h30 parking centre commercial Auchan, Brétigny-sur-Orge (91) 65 €

Programme

Rolf Feragen est membre de plusieurs groupes et connaît bien les traditions locales de Brekken. Il vient d’une petite communauté entre Røros et Brekken. (Småviltlaget, amis amoureux du cœur et collection de sorts Brekken)

Arve Feragen est une force motrice et un leader musical dans Brekken spellmannslag. Il est un danseur passionné et a la passion de jouer pour les danseurs. Il est doué pour interagir avec les danseurs sur le sol.

Mari EGGEN est une célèbre violoniste liée à Glåmos spellmannslag et Hjerteelskende venner. Elle forme maintenant de nouvelles générations de violoneux dans la région.

Torill Jørgensen est une danseuse passionnée de Røros Folkedanslag . Elle travaille à faire partager la tradition de la danse locale depuis de nombreuses années, dans la région et à l’étranger.

PROGRAMME Ces quatre Musiciens et Danseurs nous accompagneront dans leurs danses de Røros : Variantes de Rørospols et Røros Ringlender. Torill nous a été recommandée par Tom Sears ; il pense qu’elle est la meilleurs professeure pour enseigner ce répertoire. Torill a choisi ses danseurs et musiciens.

*Røros Pols

Stage

Jour 2 : Dimanche 10h-13h et 14h30-17h

RENSEIGNEMENTS et INSCRIPTION – Josiane Rostagni : josiane.rostagni@wanadoo.fr – Bulletin d’inscription à télécharger ici – Bulletin d’adhésion à télécharger ici

Ces 2 documents sont à télécharger, renseigner et renvoyer (conserver la partie « Infos ») avec le chèque du montant de la totalité du stage aux noms et adresse inscrites dans la partie « Infos »

source : événement Master-class de danses norvégiennes publié sur AgendaTrad

parking centre commercial Auchan, Brétigny-sur-Orge (91) salle Maisonneuve, avenue de la Commune de Paris

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-19T09:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-19T17:30:00+01:00

