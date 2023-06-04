Balade moto Parking carrefour contact, 4 juin 2023, Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac.

Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac,Dordogne

Balade moto organisée par la moto club de Rouffignac. Rendez-vous sur le parking de Carrefour Contact..

2023-06-04 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 . .

Parking carrefour contact

Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Motorcycle ride organized by the Rouffignac motorcycle club. Meeting point on the parking of Carrefour Contact.

Paseo en moto organizado por el moto club de Rouffignac. Encuentro en el aparcamiento Carrefour Contact.

Motorradtour, organisiert vom Motorradclub Rouffignac. Treffpunkt ist der Parkplatz von Carrefour Contact.

