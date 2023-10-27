Sortie nature CPIE : la fabuleuse histoire de la forêt d’Iraty Parking après le restaurant Mendy Saint-Jean-le-Vieux, 27 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-le-Vieux.

Saint-Jean-le-Vieux,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Avec Manon MARCHAND, animatrice nature au CPIE Pays Basque.

Une balade au cœur de la hêtraie sapinière d’Iraty nous permettra de découvrir le passé historique lié à son exploitation. Le long du sentier d’interprétation, nous apprendrons comment Iraty a fourni durant plusieurs siècles du bois de grands sapins et de hêtres pour la construction de mâts et de rames notamment pour les Marines nationales.

Distance : 11 km – Dénivelé : 330 m +/-. Enfants à partir de 10 ans.

Prévoir casse-croûte, chaussures de randonnée, eau.

Rdv au parking situé après le restaurant Mendy à Saint-Jean-le-Vieux. Puis 30 min de covoiturage en véhicule personnel. Inscriptions obligatoires..

Parking après le restaurant Mendy

Saint-Jean-le-Vieux 64220 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



With Manon MARCHAND, nature coordinator at CPIE Pays Basque.

A walk through the heart of the Iraty fir-beech forest will enable us to discover the historical past linked to its exploitation. Along the interpretive trail, we’ll learn how Iraty supplied large fir and beech trees for the construction of masts and oars, notably for the French Navy.

Distance: 11 km – Elevation gain: 330 m +/-. Children aged 10 and over.

Bring snacks, hiking boots and water.

Meet at the parking lot after the Mendy restaurant in Saint-Jean-le-Vieux. Then 30 min carpool in your own vehicle. Registration required.

Con Manon MARCHAND, coordinadora de naturaleza del CPIE Pays Basque.

Un paseo por el corazón del bosque de hayas y abetos de Iraty nos permitirá descubrir el pasado histórico vinculado a su explotación. A lo largo del sendero de interpretación, conoceremos cómo Iraty suministró durante varios siglos grandes abetos y hayas para la construcción de mástiles y remos, en particular para la Marina francesa.

Distancia: 11 km – Desnivel: 330 m +/-. Niños a partir de 10 años.

Llevar un tentempié, botas de montaña y agua.

Punto de encuentro: aparcamiento después del restaurante Mendy en Saint-Jean-le-Vieux. A continuación, 30 minutos de trayecto en vehículo propio. Inscripción obligatoria.

Mit Manon MARCHAND, Naturvermittlerin beim CPIE Baskenland.

Bei einem Spaziergang durch den Tannen-Buchenwald von Iraty entdecken wir die historische Vergangenheit, die mit seiner Nutzung verbunden ist. Auf dem Interpretationspfad erfahren wir, wie Iraty über mehrere Jahrhunderte hinweg Tannen- und Buchenholz für den Bau von Masten und Rudern, insbesondere für die Marine, geliefert hat.

Entfernung: 11 km – Höhenunterschied: 330 m +/-. Kinder ab 10 Jahren.

Snacks, Wanderschuhe und Wasser mitbringen.

Treffpunkt: Parkplatz nach dem Restaurant Mendy in Saint-Jean-le-Vieux. Dann 30 min Fahrgemeinschaften mit dem Privatfahrzeug. Anmeldung erforderlich.

