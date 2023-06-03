Visite du jardin PARK RODÍN TVRDOŠOVCE, 3 juin 2023, Tvrdošovce.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin PARK RODÍN TVRDOŠOVCE

The Park of Families is a local community park in Tvrdošovce, situated in south-western Slovakia. It was established in 2020 and has been managed by local volunteers associated within and around the civic association ViZia – Rural Green Infrastructure founded in 2020. There are many interesting domestic and introduced plant species and unique works of local craftsmen. During the Weekend of Open Parks and Gardens, there will be cultural and sport activities and programmes both for young and elderly, including horse riding, picnic and guided walks in the park.

PARK RODÍN TVRDOŠOVCE 941 10 Tvrdošovce, Slovaquie Tvrdošovce 941 10 Tvrdošovce okres Nové Zámky Région de Nitra 0908135972 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070177753302

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

