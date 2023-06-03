Visite du jardin PARK PRED KINOM MIER, 3 juin 2023, Nové Zámky.

Visit the park established by the civic initiative Tree as a Gift in 2017 in the town of Nové Zámky. The 8,000 m2 site is a public space that serves as a laboratory for environmental education of residents towards civic participation and engagement for mitigating the impacts of the climate crisis. The event will include a guided tour on the origins of the park, the plant species planted and the civic activities of the initiative. The program will offer a variety of workshops in the theme: Melody of the Gardens.

PARK PRED KINOM MIER F.Kapisztóryho Nové Zámky 940 65 Nové Zámky okres Nové Zámky Région de Nitra 0907486405 https://www.facebook.com/stromdarom

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

