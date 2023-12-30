Lofti Abdelli – Au Delà des Mots THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Lofti Abdelli – Au Delà des Mots THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN, 30 décembre 2023, PARIS. Lofti Abdelli – Au Delà des Mots THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-30 à 18:00 (2023-11-11 au ). Tarif : 22.0 à 22.0 euros. SB COMPANY (2-1049487) présente ce spectacle. Lotfi Abdelli dans Au-delà des mots Dans un stand up incisif, Lotfi met les choses au clair et exprime ouvertement ses pensées. Des réflexions hilarantes aux observations pleines d’autodérision « Lotfi libère l’humour ». Informations pratiques :Réservation PMR : 01 42 71 50 00 Lofti Abdelli Lofti Abdelli Votre billet est ici THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN PARIS 19, boulevard Saint-Martin Paris 22.0

EUR22.0. Votre billet est ici Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Autres Lieu THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN Adresse 19, boulevard Saint-Martin Ville PARIS Departement Paris Lieu Ville THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN latitude longitude 48.86811131672163;2.3599126899028144

THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN PARIS Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/