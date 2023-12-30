Lofti Abdelli – Au Delà des Mots THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN
SB COMPANY (2-1049487) présente ce spectacle. Lotfi Abdelli dans Au-delà des mots Dans un stand up incisif, Lotfi met les choses au clair et exprime ouvertement ses pensées. Des réflexions hilarantes aux observations pleines d’autodérision « Lotfi libère l’humour ». Informations pratiques :Réservation PMR : 01 42 71 50 00 Lofti Abdelli Lofti Abdelli
THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN PARIS 19, boulevard Saint-Martin Paris
