Gabriel Frances Parle pendant environ une heure – BO Saint-Martin, Paris THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN PARIS Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Gabriel Frances Parle pendant environ une heure – BO Saint-Martin, Paris THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN, 13 juillet 2023, PARIS. Gabriel Frances Parle pendant environ une heure – BO Saint-Martin, Paris THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-07-13 à 21:30 (2023-07-13 au ). Tarif : 22.0 à 22.0 euros. Bacchus Veritas Prod (2-1119404) présente ce spectacle. Gabriel Francesparle pendant environ une heure Un humoriste qui pense tout haut ce que personne ne pense jamais.Malheureusement, on lui a donné un micro pour le faire.Informations pratiques :Réservation PMR : 01 42 71 50 00 Gabriel Frances Gabriel Frances Votre billet est ici THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN PARIS 19, boulevard Saint-Martin Paris 22.0

EUR22.0. Votre billet est ici Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Autres Lieu THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN Adresse 19, boulevard Saint-Martin Ville PARIS Departement Paris Tarif 22.0 22.0 Lieu Ville THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN PARIS

THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN PARIS Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/

Gabriel Frances Parle pendant environ une heure – BO Saint-Martin, Paris THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN 2023-07-13 was last modified: by Gabriel Frances Parle pendant environ une heure – BO Saint-Martin, Paris THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN 13 juillet 2023 Théâtre Bo Saint Martin Paris

PARIS Paris