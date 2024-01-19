Denise King & Tony Match Trio SUNSIDE, 19 janvier 2024, PARIS.

Denise King & Tony Match Trio SUNSIDE. 2024-01-19 à 21:30. Tarif : 27.5 euros.

Denise King est une chanteuse au croisement du jazz, du blues et de la soul. Elle présente son dernier projet, accompagné par le trio de Tony Match, batteur de Fred Wesley, Martha High et Ulf Wakenius ! Un show dont l’empreinte Gospel, Soul jazz vous procurera émotions, énergie et l’envie irrésistible de danser! Denise King is a singer at the crossroads of jazz, blues and soul. She presents her latest project, accompanied by the trio of Tony Match, drummer of Fred Wesley, Martha High and Ulf Wakenius! A show whose Gospel and Soul jazz imprint will give you emotions, energy and the irresistible desire to dance! Denise King Denise King

SUNSIDE PARIS 60, RUE DES LOMBARDS Paris

27.5

EUR27.5.

