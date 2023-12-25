Hommage à Ella Fitzgerald Pamina Beroff & Alex Gilson Trio SUNSIDE, 25 décembre 2023, PARIS.

Hommage à Ella Fitzgerald Pamina Beroff & Alex Gilson Trio SUNSIDE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-25 à 21:30 (2023-12-25 au ). Tarif : 41.8 à 41.8 euros.

Pamina Beroff, une auteure compositrice et chanteuse de jazz française, repérée par le pianiste Giovanni Mirabassi, sort son premier album ! Unfolding, un album réalisé par Eric Legnini qui réunit la fine fleur de la jeune scène jazz française : Mark Priore au piano, Juan Villarroel à la contrebasse et Elie Martin-Charrière à la batterie. Pour ce concert de noël, Pamina Beroff & Alex Gilson Trio rendent hommage à l’une des plus grandes divas, Ella Fitzgerald !

Votre billet est ici

SUNSIDE PARIS 60, RUE DES LOMBARDS Paris

41.8

EUR41.8.

Votre billet est ici