Le pianiste et compositeur Xavier HARRY a étudié la musique auprès de pianistes tels que Antoine HERVE et Jean-Pascal MOGET. Lors de la finale du concours de piano internationale organisé par Piano House Inc. à New York en 2019, il a reçu la « Mention Spéciale » dans la catégorie Senior. Au fil de sa carrière artistique, Xavier HARRY a développé une esthétique de la mélodie démontrant de vraies qualités pianistiques. Pour ce concert au Sunside Jazz Club, il vous présentera ses compositions ainsi que des standards de jazz revisités. Il sera accompagné pour l’occasion de Leïla SOLDEVILA (contrebasse) et de David MIRANDON (batterie). Un événement à ne pas manquer ! » Pianist and composer Xavier HARRY studied music with pianists such as Antoine HERVE and Jean-Pascal MOGET. At the final of the international piano competition organized by Piano House Inc. in New York in 2019, he received the « Special Mention » in the Senior Category. Throughout his artistic career, Xavier HARRY has developed an aesthetic of melody demonstrating real pianistic qualities. For this concert at the Sunside Jazz Club, he will play his compositions and revisited jazz standards. He will be accompanied by Leïla SOLDEVILA (double bass) and David MIRANDON (drums). Xavier Harry Xavier Harry

