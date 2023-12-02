Sara Lazarus & Michele Hendricks SUNSIDE, 2 décembre 2023, PARIS.

Sara Lazarus & Michele Hendricks SUNSIDE. 2023-12-02 à 19:00. Tarif : 33.0 euros.

À l’affiche de cette soirée exceptionnelle, deux voix féminines incontournables, qui ne sont pas sans point commun : Sara Lazarus et Michele Hendricks. Toutes deux Américaines ayant fait de la France leur terre d’élection ; toutes deux ancrées dans la grande tradition du jazz. La première a remporté dans sa jeunesse le prestigieux concours international Thelonious-Monk ; la seconde est la digne fille d’un des pères du jazz vocal, Jon Hendricks (1921-2017). Toutes deux aiment le swing, les standards, le scat, Ella Fitzgerald, Betty Carter et Sarah Vaughan qui brillent dans leur panthéon… Elles en sont les héritières directes, reconnues et estimées comme telles. Un incroyable événement vocal ! On the bill of this exceptional evening, two essential female voices, which are not without common point: Sara Lazarus and Michele Hendricks. Both Americans who have made France their chosen land; both rooted in the great tradition of jazz. The first won the prestigious international Thelonious-Monk competition in her youth; the second is the worthy daughter of one of the fathers of vocal jazz, Jon Hendricks (1921-2017). Both love swing, standards, scat, Ella Fitzgerald, Betty Carter and Sarah Vaughan who shine in their pantheon… They are the direct heirs, recognized and esteemed as such. An incredible vocal event! Sara Lazarus, Michele Hendricks Sara Lazarus, Michele Hendricks

Votre billet est ici

SUNSIDE PARIS 60, RUE DES LOMBARDS Paris

33.0

EUR33.0.

