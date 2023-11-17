Kevin Hays SUNSIDE, 17 novembre 2023, PARIS.

Kevin Hays SUNSIDE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-17 à 21:30 (2023-11-17 au ). Tarif : 33.0 à 33.0 euros.

Les nombreux enregistrements du pianiste de jazz, compositeur et auteur-compositeur-interprète Kevin Hays, lauréat d’un Grammy Award, ont été salués par la critique du New York Times, du Downbeat Magazine et du Jazz Times, ainsi que par le prix « Coup de Cœur » de l’Académie Charles Cros (France). Kevin est présent sur de nombreux albums en tant qu’artiste invité, notamment avec Chris Potter, Bill Stewart, Joshua Redman, Jeff Ballard, Nicholas Payton et Al Foster… Les collaborations notables incluent un projet de duo de pianos avec Brad Mehldau (Modern Music – Nonesuch), des tournées mondiales avec James Taylor, Sonny Rollins, John Scofield, Joe Henderson et Roy Haynes. En plus de son célèbre travail de pianiste et de compositeur, Kevin est de plus en plus connu comme un auteur-compositeur-interprète. En 2015, il a sorti l’enregistrement très apprécié New Day (Sunnyside), sur lequel il a interprété ses propres chansons ainsi qu’une performance captivante du classique de Jimmy Webb « Highwayman ». Hope, la collaboration très attendue de 2019 avec le guitariste béninois Lionel Loueke, est sortie sur Edition Records. Leur musique évolue sans effort entre sérénité mélodique et jeu rythmique, mettant en valeur la beauté et l’intimité du format piano/guitare acoustique. Hays a co-écrit plusieurs compositions sur l’album éponyme de Steve Gadd Band qui a remporté le GRAMMY Award 2019 du meilleur album instrumental contemporain. L’album contient « Spring Song » de Kevin, la seule piste vocale. Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist, composer, and singer/songwriter Kevin Hays’s many recordings have received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Downbeat Magazine and Jazz Times, as well as the “Coup de Coeur” award from the Académie Charles Cros (France). Kevin has appeared on numerous albums as a guest artist, recording with Chris Potter, Bill Stewart, Joshua Redman, Jeff Ballard, Nicholas Payton, and Al Foster, among many others. Notable collaborations include a piano duo project with Brad Mehldau (Modern Music – Nonesuch), world tours with James Taylor, Sonny Rollins, John Scofield, Joe Henderson, and Roy Haynes. In addition to his celebrated work as pianist and composer, Kevin has become increasingly known as a gifted and expressive singer/songwriter. In 2015 he released the widely lauded recording New Day (Sunnyside), on which he performed his own songs along with a riveting performance of the Jimmy Webb classic ‘Highwayman’. Hope, the highly anticipated 2019 collaboration with Beninese guitarist Lionel Loueke, was released on Edition Records. Their music moves effortlessly between melodic serenity and rhythmic interplay, highlighting the beauty and intimacy of the piano/acoustic guitar format. Hays co-wrote several compositions on Steve Gadd Band’s eponymous album which garnered the 2019 GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. The album features Kevin’s own ‘Spring Song’, the sole vocal track. Kevin Hays Kevin Hays

Votre billet est ici

SUNSIDE PARIS 60, RUE DES LOMBARDS Paris

33.0

EUR33.0.

