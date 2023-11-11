Rimendo SUNSIDE, 11 novembre 2023, PARIS.

Rimendo SUNSIDE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-11 à 21:30 (2023-11-11 au ). Tarif : 33.0 à 33.0 euros.

Des femmes, des chansons, des combats et du jazz! Bienvenue dans le monde de Minorde, prêtresse de la nuit parisienne qui reçoit ses amies venues d’autres temps et d’autres pays. Un concert au rythme haletant où l’on retrouve des personnages aux histoires épiques. Sampat Pal du gang des Saris roses (Inde), Rosa Parks ( USA) ou encore Las Patronas (Mexique) nous confient leurs histoires trépidantes à travers la voix de Sarah Olivier. La trompette retentit, retenez votre souffle, le voyage va commencer ! Women, songs, fights and jazz! Welcome to the world of Minorde, priestess of the Parisian night who welcomes her friends from other times and other countries. A concert with a breathtaking rhythm where we find characters with epic stories. Sampat Pal from the Pink Saris gang (India), Rosa Parks (USA) and Las Patronas (Mexico), tell us their thrilling stories through the voice of Sarah Olivier. The trumpet sounds, take a deep breath, the journey is about to begin!

SUNSIDE PARIS 60, RUE DES LOMBARDS Paris

