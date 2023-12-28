Eric Serra & Rxra Group SUNSET, 28 décembre 2023, PARIS.

Eric Serra & Rxra Group SUNSET. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-28 à 21:30 (2023-12-28 au ). Tarif : 38.5 à 38.5 euros.

Éric Serra revient au Sunset, le club de son coeur avec son groupe RXRA pour présenter une vision jazz / pop fusion de ses plus belles musiques de films. Au programme, un voyage allant de « Subway » à « Lucy », en passant par « Le Grand Bleu », « Nikita », « Léon », « Le Cinquième Element », « Golden Eye », « Arthur et les Minimoys »… Éric Serra returns to Sunset, the club of his heart with his group RXRA to present a jazz / pop fusion vision of his most beautiful film scores. On the program, a trip from « Subway » to « Lucy », via « The Big Blue », « Nikita », « Léon », « The Fifth Element », « Golden Eye », « Arthur and the Minimoys »… Eric Serra, RXRA Group

SUNSET PARIS 60, RUE DES LOMBARDS Paris

