Parov Stelar Theater Tour 2024 SALLE PLEYEL, 13 mars 2024, PARIS.

Parov Stelar Theater Tour 2024 SALLE PLEYEL. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-03-13 à 20:00 (2024-03-13 au ). Tarif : 45.5 à 69.5 euros.

Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey like no other! Parov Stelar proudly presents the Theater Tour 2024, bringing you closer to the magic of his music in intimate, smaller venues. Feel the live energy and passion like never before, right at the heart of the music. This tour promises a unique, extraordinary, and purely special show that will leave you with lasting memories. Parov Stelar will present songs from his entire career, including many classics, as well as songs that have never been performed live before. Act fast, as tickets are limited and these shows are selling quickly! Don’t miss your exclusive experience with Parov Stelar & Band! Let’s make some musical memories together! Parov Stelar Parov Stelar

Votre billet est ici

SALLE PLEYEL PARIS 252, RUE DU FG ST-HONORÉ Paris

45.5

EUR45.5.

Votre billet est ici