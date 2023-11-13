Eurythmics Songbook featuring Dave Stewart – Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour SALLE PLEYEL, 13 novembre 2023, PARIS.

Eurythmics Songbook featuring Dave Stewart – Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour SALLE PLEYEL. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-13 à 20:00 (2023-11-13 au ). Tarif : 46.5 à 96.0 euros.

With a career spanning four decades and over 100M album sales worldwide, award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart is among the most respected and accomplished talents in popular music history. Stewart co-wrote and produced each Eurythmics album in his world-famous duo with Annie Lennox. He has also produced albums and co-written songs with Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Tom Petty, Gwen Stefani, Damian Marley, Stevie Nicks, Daryl Hall, Bryan Ferry, A.R. Rahman, Katy Perry, Sinead O’Connor, Aretha Franklin, Al Green, and Joss Stone, and many others. Recently, Stewart and Stone penned the new musical, “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” opening at The Apollo Theatre in London’s West End October 2023. In 2022 Dave Stewart released Ebony McQueen, one of his most ambitious and autobiographical works of his remarkable life and landmark career; an exhilarating, original, semi-autobiographical musical fable about music and young manhood, finding hard-earned wisdom and true love with the girl next door. The acclaimed album was released last year and work on the film is due to begin shortly. In addition, he has recently completed a unique music short film titled “Who To Love,” a collaboration between himself, Italian artists Mokadelic and acclaimed actress Greta Scarano, set to premiere at Rome Festival in October 2023. Dave Stewart

Votre billet est ici

SALLE PLEYEL PARIS 252, RUE DU FG ST-HONORÉ Paris

46.5

EUR46.5.

Votre billet est ici