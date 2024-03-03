Cattle Decapitation + Signs of the Swarm + 200 Stab wounds + Vomit Forth PETIT BAIN, 3 mars 2024, PARIS.

Cattle Decapitation + Signs of the Swarm + 200 Stab wounds + Vomit Forth PETIT BAIN. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-03-03 à 18:30 (2024-03-03 au ). Tarif : 28.6 à 28.6 euros.

Garmonbozia (L2-V-R-22-7252 / L3-V-R-22-7253) présente ce concert. CATTLE DECAPITATION + SIGNS OF THE SWARM + 200 STABWOUNDS + VOMIT FORTHCATTLE DECAPITATION, groupe de death-grind basé à San Diego en Californie, annonce sa première tournée européenne pour promouvoir son dernier opus « Terrasite », sorti en mai 2023. SIGNS OF THE SWARM, 200 STAB WOUNDS et VOMIT FORTH assureront les premières parties de la tournée. « Terrasite » ancre le son de CATTLE DECAPITATION dans un registre davantage épique et varié, toujours mené par les mains de maître du vocaliste Travis Ryan. » I wanted to do the 180° opposite of Death Atlas. I already had the concept idea from years back and since Death Atlas was so dark and brooding, I wanted a completely opposite effect – I wanted this to take place in the daylight. I’ve always found daytime horror to be really unsettling so I wanted to make sure what was going on the cover took place in the light of day, which also finds its place within the lyrics. « Informations pratiques : Accès personnes à mobilité réduite : 01 80 48 49 81Accès au concert à partir de 6 ans. Gratuit pour les enfants de 6 à 12 ans accompagnés d’un parent détenteur d’une place, dans la limite des places disponibles. Informations et réservations obligatoires en amont à billetterie@garmonbozia-inc.com. Cattle Decapitation Cattle Decapitation

PETIT BAIN PARIS 7 port de la Gare Paris

