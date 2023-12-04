Belphegor + Arkona + Atrocity + Confess PETIT BAIN, 4 décembre 2023, PARIS.

Belphegor + Arkona + Atrocity + Confess PETIT BAIN. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-04 à 18:30 (2023-12-04 au ). Tarif : 28.6 à 28.6 euros.

GARMONBOZIA (L2-V-R-22-7252 / L3-V-R-22-7253) PRESENTE : ce concert. GARMONBOZIA présente BELPHEGOR + ARKONA + ATROCITY + CONFESS Les titans du black death metal BELPHEGOR sont fiers d’annoncer la deuxième partie de leur « 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PROCESSIONS » à travers l’Europe, pour promouvoir leur nouvel album, « THE DEVILS » sorti en juillet 2022. BELPHEGOR partagera cette tournée avec 3 invités spéciaux. Le groupe de Metal russe ARKONA qui fera la promotion de son dernier album « Kob » ; le groupe d’Alex Krull, ATROCITY [GER] qui présente son dernier album « Okkult III » ; et CONFESS [NO/ IRAN]. « Ave! With pleasure, we announce the venues we will invade during this 30 year Jubiläum. One more show will be added. Where will you attend this tour? » In Musick, Helmuth Accès personnes à mobilité réduite : 01 80 48 49 81 Belphegor Belphegor

PETIT BAIN PARIS 7 port de la Gare Paris

