Viva Technology 2024 Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Paris, 22 mai 2024, Paris.

22 – 25 mai 2024

Début : 2024-05-22 09:00

Fin : 2024-05-25 18:00

https://vivatechnology.com

Viva Technology is Europe’s biggest startup and tech event.

The eighth edition will take place May 22-25, 2024, in Paris, at Expo Porte de Versailles.

VivaTech accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major corporations and investors responding to our world’s biggest challenges. This is where business meets innovation.

VivaTech organizes Europe’s biggest technology and startup event each year, over four exciting days in Paris. We unite the most disruptive topics in tech, rule-breaking entrepreneurs, and the world’s largest technology breakthroughs, building an ecosystem where business gets done.

VivaTech is a global community including thousands of visionary startups, investors, organizations, corporations, researchers, media, and talent.

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris Quartier Saint-Lambert Paris 75015 Paris